Actor and playwright Girish Karnad died in Bengaluru on Monday, weeks after he turned 81, News18 reported.

Born in May 1938, Karnad studied at Karnataka University and then went to the Oxford University to study philosophy, politics and economics as a Rhodes Scholar. He wrote his first play Yayati at the age of 23. He entered films in 1970, when he wrote the screenplay and played a lead role in Samskara.

Karnad was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. He was also a winner of the Jnanpith Award in 1999. Karnad’s work was known for its treatment of modern-day issues through history and mythology.

Some of Karnad’s best-known films were in Kannada – including Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane (1977) and Ondanondu Kaaladalli (1978). He also worked in Hindi films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy were among several leaders to express his sorrow after Karnad’s death on Monday. “In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri #GirishKarnad .



His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered.



In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s5bfbh0VgE — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 10, 2019

Historian and writer Ramachandra Guha also mourned Karnad’s death, calling him a “colossus”. “Playwright, actor, institution-builder and patriot, Girish Karnad was a colossus. It was a privilege to have known him, a far greater privilege to have seen his plays and read his work.”

Playwright, actor, institution-builder and patriot, Girish Karnad was a colossus. It was a privilege to have known him, a far greater privilege to have seen his plays and read his work. I wrote this tribute to him on his 80th birthday:https://t.co/uCY8gi0KGe — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 10, 2019