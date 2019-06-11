Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked on Monday night by a group called the “Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny”. The Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into the hacking incident, The Hindu reported.

The hacker group changed Bachchan’s display on his Twitter handle @SrBachchan to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The group changed the actor’s bio to “Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan”, according to The Indian Express.

The group tweeted out multiple messages from the actor’s account, including one criticising India. The first post said: “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++”

Another tweet said: “The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid.”

The hacker also posted two images of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan with the caption: “Love Imran Khan”, India Today reported. The tweets have now been deleted from Bachchan’s Twitter account and his was bio was changed to a quote by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe said the Mumbai Police cyber unit and the Maharashtra Cyber unit were investigating the matter, according to The Hindu.