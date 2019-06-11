The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said a deep depression over the south-east Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to intensify over the next 24 hours.

The cyclonic storm, named Vayu, is likely to head northwards towards Gujarat as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour. It is likely to hit Gujarat on Thursday morning, the weather department said.

The IMD has advised fisherfolks not to venture into the sea. It also advised those out in the deep sea to return to the coast. Ports have been also asked to flag a danger signal.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said: “With long sea travel, low vertical wind shear, and warm sea surface temperatures, the probable cyclone is further expected to gain strength and intensify into a Severe Cyclone Storm.” It also said most places in Gujarat like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Bhuj, Surat, and Veraval would see light showers on June 12 and 13.

Gujarat has been put on alert following the weather department prediction. The state government has decided to deploy National Disaster Response Force personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning, PTI reported. It added that the government will also put the Army, the Navy and Coast Guard on alert.

“We have alerted all district collectors of coastal Gujarat to take immediate steps keeping in mind the likelihood of a cyclone,” said Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar.

Gujarat is at present reeling under severe heat wave. The maximum temperatures in major cities, including Ahmedabad, touched 43 degrees Celsius since the last week of May.

The advancement of the storm is likely to stall monsoon further in northern parts of India.