Junior doctors in all state-run medical institutions in West Bengal stopped work on Tuesday, a day after the family of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly attacked an intern, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, junior doctors at the hospital organised a sit-in protest. The doctors locked up the hospital gates, and closed the Out Patient Department. However, patients broke open one of the locks. Police personnel were deployed in the area to prevent untoward incidents.

The patient has been identified as 75-year-old Mohammad Shahid. West Bengal Medical Council President Nirmal Maji told PTI that officials were trying to persuade the doctors at the Kolkata hospital to resume work.

“The chief minister [Mamata Banerjee] has sent MoS Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, myself and other senior officials to talk to them,” said Maji, a Trinamool Congress MLA. “We are looking into their demand and hopefully the matter will be solved quickly.”

The patient’s family and junior doctors at the hospital had clashed on Monday night following his death, PTI reported. Shahid’s family was also angry about an alleged delay in handing over his body. An intern was wounded in the clash, and his condition is critical.

A large police force from Entally police station was deployed to control the situation, and had to resort to baton charge, a senior Kolkata police officer said.

Bhattacharyya said four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, ANI reported. “Emergency [ward] is open and talks are on,” she said. “Four people have been arrested in connection with the attack on doctors.”