Junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital went on a strike on Tuesday after the family of a patient who died on Monday allegedly attacked one of their colleagues, ANI reported.

The doctors locked up the hospital gates, closed the Out Patient Department and began a dharna. However, patients broke open the lock of the hospital gate. Security was deployed in the area to prevent untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, junior doctors in all medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal stopped work on Tuesday afternoon, PTI reported. The patient has been identified as 75-year-old Mohammad Shahid.

The patient’s family and junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital had clashed on Monday night following his death, PTI reported. Shahid’s family was also angry about an alleged delay in handing over his body. An intern was wounded in the clash, and his condition is critical.

A large police force from Entally police station was deployed to control the situation, and had to resort to baton charge, a senior Kolkata police officer said.

Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharyya said four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, ANI reported. “Emergency [ward] is open and talks are on,” she said. “Four people have been arrested in connection with the attack on doctors.”