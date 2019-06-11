Singer Adnan Sami’s Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday by Turkish hacker group Ayyildiz Tim, which replaced his photograph with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The same group had hacked Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account the day before.

The group of hackers also changed Sami’s bio to read “Ayyildiz Tim Love Pakistan” and added an emoji of Pakistani and Turkish flags. Sami, who was a Pakistani citizen, obtained Indian citizenship in 2015.

Photo credit: Adnan Sami/Twitter

On Monday, the hackers changed Bachchan’s display on his Twitter handle @SrBachchan to that of Khan. The group changed the actor’s bio to: “Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so!! Love Pakistan”.

The group tweeted multiple messages from the actor’s account, including one criticising India. The first post said: “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++”

Bachchan’s account was restored after the Mumbai Police alerted its cyber unit, PTI reported.