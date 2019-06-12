The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning upgraded the severity of cyclone Vayu, which is advancing towards Gujarat. “Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm,” said the weather department. The cyclone is currently located around 340 km south of Gujarat’s Veraval coast.

The cyclone, which is moving towards the Saurashtra and Kutch regions, is expected to hit the state on Thursday. “It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by Thursday morning,” said the weather department.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and coastal areas of Maharashtra experienced a windy Wednesday morning. Big waves lashed Devbaug village in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district. The weather department said the Arabian Sea has turned turbulent and bigger waves are advancing towards coastal areas because of the cyclonic storm.

National Disaster Response Force teams have arrived in Gujarat and are evacuating people living on the west coast with the help of the Indian Air Force, an unidentified official told PTI. The state government plans to evacuate about three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.

Units of the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force have been put on standby. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for cyclone Vayu on Tuesday. He asked officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people.