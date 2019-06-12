The collector in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district has barred government staff from wearing “tshirts, jeans, and clothes with provocative colours” to office, PTI reported on Wednesday. In a circular issued on Tuesday, the collector directed employees to wear formal clothes and prescribed uniforms to office.

“It is being noticed officials and employees of the district administration have been wearing T-shirts, jeans and clothes with provocative colours in place of formals to office,” said Collector KD Kunjam. “According to rules, government personnel should wear clothes which are simple in appearance.”

According to the order, some class-four employees do not wear their uniforms despite receiving an allowance to wash the clothes. “Officials and employees of district administration should come to office in formal and simple dresses and class four employees in their uniforms,” it added.

Chhattisgarh: Collector of Bijapur district KD Kunjam has issued an order barring government employees from wearing T-shirts, jeans & bright-coloured clothes to office. The order says, "As per rules, government employees should wear decent clothes to office." pic.twitter.com/e529TkrX61 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

Kunjam warned that strict action would be taken against those who violate the rules.

On June 3, Tamil Nadu government’s Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan issued a similar order for employees at the state secetariat. Vaidyanathan told state government employees to avoid casual clothes, and instead wear attire that reflects Indian and Tamil culture, India Today reported.