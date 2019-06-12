Chandrayaan 2, India’s mission to the moon, will be launched after midnight on July 15, Indian Space Research Organisation chairperson K Sivan said on Wednesday. After the launch, the satellite will take several weeks before it heads for a much-anticipated soft-landing on the south pole of the moon – a region that has not been visited by any spacecraft, NDTV reported.

Sivan said that they expect Chandrayaan to attempt landing on the lunar surface on September 6 or September 7. “The Chandrayaan 2 Mission contains three components & the composite body of Chandrayaan 2 is kept inside GSLV MK-III,” he said, according to ANI. “The total mass of Chandrayaan 2 system is 3.8 ton; out of 3.8 ton, nearly 1.3 ton is the propeller.”

He also said that the satellite use solar power to function and is completely autonomous.