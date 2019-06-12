The newly elected president of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council was shot dead in Agra civil court on Wednesday, IANS reported. Darvesh Yadav was elected the first woman president of the council two days ago, according to ANI.

“Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by her associate Manish Sharma during an event in Agra court premises today,” said Additional Director General of Police Ajay Anand. “He came and shot three bullets at her. She was taken to hospital where she died. Manish is critically injured and admitted to hospital.”

The incident took place during a welcome ceremony organised for Yadav, according to Amar Ujala.

The Awadh Bar Association convened a meeting and condemned the incident, Live Law reported. It resolved to abstain from work on Thursday to protest against the murder. The association also asked the state government to investigate the crime.