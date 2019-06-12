A severe dust storm hit the Delhi on Wednesday evening following which flight operations were temporarily stopped. Temperature came down following the dust storm in the national Capital. On Monday, temperature in Delhi rose to 48 degrees Celsius, an all-time high in the month of June.

Total 27 flights were diverted from Delhi airport till 7.50 pm due to severe dust storm, airport officials told PTI.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, said that the temperature in Delhi dropped by seven degrees after the dust storm. “Temperature of Delhi dropped by 7 degree in a span of 30 minutes,” Palawat said in a tweet. “At 18:30 it was 40, dropped to 33 degree at 19:00 hours. All thanks to Duststorm and rain,”

Skymet said rainfall is likely to lash the National Capital Region, with few places recording hail storm as well. “Winds would be of damage potential thus people are expected to exercise caution,” it added.

Dust storm was also witnessed in neighbouring Gurgaon and Noida. Light rainfall and the dust storm brought respite in parts of Rajasthan.

Thunderstorm and light rains are also expected because of a western disturbance and it is likely to bring down temperature, an unidentified MeT department official told PTI.

Most parts of India are reeling under a severe heat wave currently. This year, the heat wave spell has already stretched for 32 days, the second-longest spell ever recorded. Three other cities in North India also reported record-high temperatures on Monday. The maximum temperature in Churu, Rajasthan, crossed 50 degrees Celsius while Banda in Uttar Pradesh touched 49.2 degrees Celsius. Allahabad sizzled at 48.9 degrees.