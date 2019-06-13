The Bharatiya Janata Party has “still not peaked” in terms of its electoral performance despite winning more 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, party President Amit Shah was quoted saying on Thursday.

Shah, who was appointed the Union home minister last month, chaired a meeting of the BJP’s national office-bearers, general secretaries and presidents of the party’s state units, on Thursday, PTI reported. Various matters, including organisational elections, membership drive were discussed in the meeting.

BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav addressed a press conference in New Delhi to share the details of Shah’s speech at the meeting. He said the home minister attributed the saffron party’s electoral success to party workers, and credited them for getting more than 50% vote share in 220 seats.

“Shah said the BJP still has not reached its peak,” Yadav told reporters. “Even today, where the party is yet to grow, the states where we have not won...the party’s reach needs to be further expanded to those regions.”

Yadav said the BJP has 11 crore members at present, and is aiming to increase it 20%. He said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tasked with leading the party’s membership drive. He will be assisted by four other leaders. Chouhan is the BJP vice president.

Shah is likely to continue as party president till organisational elections get over. He may continue as party chief till December to oversee Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, IANS quoted unidentified leaders as saying.

The BJP president will meet more general secretaries from various states on Friday.