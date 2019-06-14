Two suspected militants were killed during a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, PTI reported, citing police. Officials are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased and the group they were affiliated to.

“Two militants have been killed in the Awantipora operation,” an unidentified police official said, adding that arms and ammunition had been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Officials said that a cordon and search operation was launched in Braw Bandina in Awantipora area of Pulwama after they received intelligence inputs about the presence of militants.

The suspected militants reportedly fired while the security forces were conducting searches, following which the personnel retaliated. A team of the Indian Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group Pulwama, and Central Reserve Police Force were part of the operation, according to Global News Service.

Mobile internet services were suspended in the area as a precautionary measure.