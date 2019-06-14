Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that countries that support terrorism must be held accountable as he appealed to global leaders to tackle the problem, PTI reported. Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bishkek, Modi highlighted the spirit and ideals of the international body to strengthen cooperation to combat terrorism.

“To tackle the danger of terrorism, all humanitarian powers should come forward together,” ANI quoted Modi as saying. “Countries that provide encouragement, support and finances to terrorism must be held accountable.”

The prime minister also said that the India stood for a terrorism-free society and urged the member states to help each other under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure in the fight to end terrorism.

Modi, who arrived in Bishkek on Thursday for the two-day summit, said that radicalisation among the youth should be curbed. “Literature & culture provide our societies a positive activity, stop the spread of radicalization among the youths,” he said. “During my visit to Sri Lanka, I visited the St Anthony’s shrine, where I witnessed the ugly face of terrorism that takes the lives of innocents.”

The Prime Minister said that India has been a permanent member of the international body for two years now. “We have given a positive contribution in all activities of SCO,” he said. “We have continued engagements to enhance SCO’s role and credibility on the international stage.”

On the sidelines of the summit, during his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Modi had raised the problem of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. “Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror, but at this stage we do not see it happening,” Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had quoted the prime minister as saying. “We expect Islamabad to take concrete action.”

Modi also met Belarussian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on the margins of the summit. “The two countries share the common goals of development and cooperation in the region,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet on Friday.

The international body is a group of eight countries led by China. India and Pakistan became members of the group in 2017.