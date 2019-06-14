At least 13 people were killed in dust storm and hailstorm-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday, the office of Relief Commissioner GS Priyadarshi told PTI on Friday.

As many as four deaths were reported from the Siddhartha Nagar district, three in Deoria and two in Ballia, Priyadarshi said. One death was reported from Ayodhya, Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar and Sonbhadra each, he added.

One person was wounded and 22 animals also died. As many as 93 houses have been damaged in the calamity.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed grief about the deaths, and asked district magistrates to ensure that Rs 4 lakh is paid as compensation to the families of each of the deceased. He added that relief works should be carried out at the earliest, and warned against any laxity, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with dust storms and gusty winds over parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 16, June 17 and June 18.