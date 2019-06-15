The big news: Protesting doctors demand apology from Mamata Banerjee, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bad weather is hampering IAF’s efforts to retrieve bodies of those killed in AN-32 crash, and seven died while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protesting doctors reject West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s offer to hold talks to resolve impasse: State Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called up the chief minister to discuss the matter but had got no response from her.
- IAF says efforts to retrieve bodies of personnel killed in AN-32 crash hampered due to bad weather: The Indian Air Force on Friday said they had recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.
- Seven workers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat’s Dabhoi taluka: The hotel owner, who has been booked for causing death due to negligence, was arrested by Dabhoi police on Saturday morning.
- Indian migrant girl found dead in US’ Arizona desert, say officials: The girl reportedly died due to a heat stroke when temperatures touched 42°C.
- Yeddyurappa and other Karnataka BJP leaders hold overnight sit-in against JSW land deal: The BJP alleged that the land was being sold at only Rs 1 lakh per acre in exchange for which the Congress-JD(S) government was going to get kickbacks.
- Cyclone Vayu likely to curve back and hit Kutch, warns Union ministry official: However, a Met centre expert said the cyclone may weaken and dissipate in the sea.
- ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan writes to PM Modi against AAP’s proposed scheme for free travel for women: Sreedharan said if the Delhi government was ‘so keen’ on helping female commuters then it can pay for the cost of travel directly to them.
- UN calls for independent inquiry after Donald Trump blames Iran for oil tanker attack: In view of the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said ‘it’s very important to know the truth’.
- SEBI bars NDTV’s Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy from securities markets for two years: The Roys have also been barred from holding any managerial positions in the network.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face US extradition hearing in February next year: The American government’s advocate alleged that Assange tried to illegally obtain classified information by cracking the password hash of a computer.