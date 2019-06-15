A woman civil police officer in Kerala’s Alappuzha district died on Saturday after a traffic policeman set her on fire near her home in Mavelikkara town, Manorama reported. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Soumya Pushkaran. She is survived by her husband and three children.

The incident reportedly took place when Pushkaran was on her way home after attending a Student Police Cadet camp near Vallikunnam village. The attacker has been identified as Ajaz from the Aluva traffic police team. He reportedly hit Soumya’s scooter with his car, and hacked her with a knife when she attempted to escape. He then doused Pushkaran with kerosense before setting her ablaze. She died on the spot.

Ajaz also suffered burn injuries and was caught by passersby when he tried to escape, reported Manorama. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Alappuzha Medical College Hospital with 50% burn injuries, according to NDTV.

More details are awaited.