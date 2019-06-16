The police in Nagercoil city in Tamil Nadu arrested a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam worker for allegedly assaulting writer Jayamohan and verbally abusing his family, The Hindu reported on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place on Friday night when Jayamohan went to return two packets of dosa batter at a grocery store near his house, said the police. The woman at the grocery shop refused to take it back. The writer then flung the packets.

On seeing this, Selvam, the shop owner and a DMK worker, allegedly assaulted Jayamohan. Later that night, he went to Jayamohan’s residence in an inebriated condition and abused him, his wife and his daughter, the police said.

Jayamohan filed a complaint with the Nesamony Nagar police on Friday night. The police arrested Selvam and filed a case against him.

Jayamohan alleged in a social media post that Selvam hit him on the jaw and when he fell to the ground, and began to kick him, The Hindu reported. “Even after I returned home, Selvam came to my house and verbally abused me, my wife and my daughter,” he said. “He tried to enter our house forcibly. When I was at the police station to lodge a complaint, I could understand the person’s connection as advocates and office-bearers of political parties came to his rescue. DMK’s Nagercoil City Secretary Mahesh, who tried to pacify me, left the spot later as he failed in his attempt.”

The writer is known for epics, novels and short stories, as well as screenplays for movies like Balaa’s Naan Kadavul, Mani Ratnam’s Kadal, Papanasam, Shankar’s 2.o., and Sarkar.