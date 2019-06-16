Eight people were killed on Sunday as the car they were travelling in hit a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, Hindustan Times reported. Five people died on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries later.

Five women, two men and a girl were travelling in the car to Taj Mahal in Agra from Samsam Nagar in Gautam Buddh Nagar when the accident occurred. The victims were identified as Anita (30), Neeraj (26), Anjali (11), Shalu (20), Taruna (21), Vishnu (23), Gabbar (24) and Santoshi (19).

Manoj Manish Singh, the manager of the Mathura section of the Yamuna Expressway, said the car is suspected to have been travelling at a high speed. “There was nothing intact in the mangled car,” The Times of India quoted Singh as saying.

Station House Officer of Baldeo police station Sunil Kumar Singh said the car had rammed into the rear of the truck. “After the accident, the truck driver along with the vehicle fled away,” Singh said. “The registration number of the truck was found from the accident spot, which was registered with the Karnataka RTO.