Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party meet and a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in Delhi, the day before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began.

Modi said the BJP was grateful for people’s blessings. “We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance [and] facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,’” he said on Twitter after the parliamentary party meet. The BJP was elected with a huge mandate in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, winning 303 seats in the lower house.

Modi also met leaders of the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday. “We, the NDA family look forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians, who have reposed unparalleled faith in our alliance,” he said on Twitter. “We shall fulfil regional aspirations and work untiringly for national progress.”

Earlier on Sunday, Modi held his first all-party meeting after his re-election. An all-party meet is customary ahead of a Parliament session to ensure its smooth functioning. The prime minister invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 to discuss the “one nation, one election” and other important matters.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will be on from June 17 to July 26. The Union Budget for the current financial year will be presented on July 5.

