A police officer who was wounded in a militant attack in Anantnag district in South Kashmir on June 12 died of his injuries on Sunday, Greater Kashmir reported.

Five Central Reserve Police Force personnel died and four security personnel were injured in Wednesday’s attack. A militant was also killed in the encounter.

Station House Officer of Anantnag police station Arshad Khan was injured when motorcycle-borne militants fired upon security personnel on KP Road near General Bus Stand. The suspected militants fired at the security forces with automatic rifles, and hurled grenades.

As Khan stepped out of his bullet-proof vehicle, he was hit by a bullet, causing damage to his liver and duodenum, The Indian Express reported quoting police.

Khan was first taken to a military hospital from where he was referred to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. He was later airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi where he died of his injuries on Sunday, said Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel, according to Hindustan Times.

The attack came almost four months after Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 security personnel in Pulwama on February 14. In retaliation, India had targetted a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan.