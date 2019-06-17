Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned an incident in which a group of policemen beat up a Gramin Seva driver and his son and dragged him across the road in Mukherjee Nagar area of the city. Videos of the assault have been shared widely on social media.

“Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnable and unjustified,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. “I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty.” He also said that “Protectors of citizens can’t be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters.”

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) said that the incident took place on Sunday evening after the police’s vehicle and the tempo met with an accident.

“Alleged incident followed an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle,” Arya said. “Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on head by the tempo driver with a sword. Further the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg.”

Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnanble and unjustified.

I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty.

Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2019

Alleged incident followed an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on head by the tempo driver with a sword. Further the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg.@mssirsa — DCP North West Delhi (@DCPNWestDelhi) June 16, 2019

In one of the videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video, the policemen were seen beating him with sticks and dragging them on the road in northwest Delhi.

The policemen, identified as Assistant Sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra and Constable Pushpendra have been suspended, an order shared by BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. Sirsa also claimed that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban, PTI reported.

The driver Sarabjeet Singh was booked under sections of the penal code pertaining to attempt to murder and attacking a public servant on duty, The Hindu reported.

His son alleged: “We were beaten up inside the police station as well; they dragged my father up the stairs and beat him up. They also hit me,” according to The Indian Express.

Locals have been protesting in Mukherjee Nagar demanding Singh’s release and have also vandalised public and police property. Police said personnel from other districts have been called in.

Today afternoon while we were watching #INDvPAK, this is what @DelhiPolice personnel were doing in Mukherjee Nagar to a Gramin Seva driver and helper.



Have another video from another angle, will tweet our after this.



Warning - Strong language



1/n pic.twitter.com/GZeC1ZLIZa — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) June 16, 2019