An Army major was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in South Kashmir on Monday, PTI reported. Another Army major and two soldiers were injured in the fight in the Achabal area of Anantnag district.

The injured have been taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar. A suspected militant was also killed, reports said. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Security forces personnel had launched a search and cordon operation in Achabal on Monday. It developed into a gunfight after the suspected militants opened fire, an official told the news agency.

The gunfight is still under way. More details are awaited.

Last week, five Central Reserve Police Force personnel and a police officer died, and four security personnel were injured in a militant attack in Anantnag district.