The toll from encephalitis rose to 127 in Bihar by Tuesday, with 108 deaths reported from Muzaffarpur. Suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has killed 89 people in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 19 in Kejriwal Hospital so far, ANI reported.

As many as 85 of the deaths at Sri Krishna hospital and 18 at Kejriwal hospital till Monday night were of children, NDTV reported. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the Sri Krishna hospital on Tuesday.

“To establish the cause of the disease, there is an urgent need for an inter-disciplinary, high-quality research team,” Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Monday following a high-level meeting with officials from the ministry, the All India Institute of Medical Science and the Indian Council of Medical Research. “The research team shall work with the children suffering from AES looking at various aspects including periodicity, the cycle of disease, environmental factors, and metrological data, besides other factors.”

The National Human Rights Commission had on Monday issued notices to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar, following the encephalitis outbreak. It said that the ministry and state government should respond within four weeks.

A case had been filed against Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in a Muzaffarpur court on charges of negligence leading to the deaths of the children. Activist Tamanna Hashmi filed the case that will be heard on June 24.

Pandey had courted controversy on Sunday during a press conference with Vardhan and Minister Of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey. “How many wickets have fallen till now?” he asked, referring to the India-Pakistan World Cup game. “Four wickets,” he was told.

Vardhan visited Muzaffarpur on Sunday to take stock of the situation. Families of patients, especially at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, protested when Vardhan arrived at the hospital. People demonstrated against the inadequate facilities at the hospital and alleged negligence on the part of hospital staff. They waved black flags at Vardhan’s convoy.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome causes fatal inflammation of the brain, along with fever, mental confusion, disorientation, delirium, or coma, and cause onset of seizures.

The Japanese encephalitis virus is the most common cause of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the country, causing 5% to 35% of the cases. But the syndrome is also caused by scrub typhus, dengue, mumps, measles, and Nipah and Zika viruses. However, the cause remains clinically unidentified in several cases.