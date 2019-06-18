A 29-year-old woman on Monday alleged on Twitter that a man had masturbated on her and hurled abuses at the Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram in the National Capital Region. The woman, who is an interior designer, accused the police of inaction, and questioned the lax security for women using public transport.

The incident happened at 9.25 pm on June 14, when she was walking out of a store at the station. “I was climbing down escalators just outside the store when I felt something was wrong at my back,” she wrote on Twitter. “When I turned, a guy was shagging just behind me and I realised that he masturbated on me.” The woman said she slapped the man, and he started hurling abuses at her. She said no one helped her. “He flashed me again before running away.”

The woman alleged that there were no security officials around, and the only police chowki in the area was shut. “Same night I sent a written text on Gurugram police’s Facebook messenger, they read it but never reverted,” she alleged. “I sent the text to DMRC then where I was immediately called for identification in CCTV, which I did yesterday [Sunday].”

However, the woman said she was yet to decide on filing a first information report. “I am yet to decide whether to file an FIR as I fear for my safety and fear the consequences,” she added.

The Gurugram Police replied on the complainant’s Twitter thread, saying they were looking at CCTV footage. They also apologised for the delay in action. “Respected ma’am, thanks for your input,” said the police. “We apologise for the delayed reply. Please share your contact number to take all details related this matter.”

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said they have taken note of the woman’s complaint on Twitter. “An official from Metro police station had reached out to her and asked her to file a written complaint with the police as it was a legal formality,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposed plan to introduce free metro rides for women, the complainant said there was no need for it. “We want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us,” she said, tagging Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the tweet. “We fear walking out. Was 9.25 really that late?”

The Delhi Metro is owned by the Centre and the Delhi government in a 50:50 partnership. The Central Industrial Security Force, which comes under the purview of the Union home ministry, and the state police are responsible for the security of the commuters.