Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday meet leaders of political parties to discuss several matters, including the idea of holding simultaneous national and state elections.

Though the prime minister had sought a meeting with party chiefs, some Opposition parties are likely to send other representatives. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin have refused to attend the meeting.

The heads of all parties that have a member in either House of Parliament were invited for the meeting. Modi had called for the discussions during an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Monsoon Session – the first time the newly elected Lok Sabha is meeting – began on Monday.

Opposition parties will take a call on Wednesday morning on whether to attend the meeting, PTI reported. The agenda of the meeting includes the celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, when asked on Tuesday if Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting, said: “You will know tomorrow.”

UPA leaders met in Parliament on Tuesday evening to discuss the matter and decided they will meet other parties before deciding whether to go for the meeting. Unidentified leaders told PTI that Opposition parties are weary of the meeting as they feel this may be a “trap” set by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and needs a proper discussion first.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi will be represented by working president KT Rama Rao instead of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Telugu Desam Party is expected to be represented by Jayadev Galla, and the Aam Aadmi Party by Raghav Chadha, ANI reported. Communist Party of India General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy is likely to represent his party at the meeting.

In a letter to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mamata Banerjee had said that the subject of simultaneous elections requires consultations with experts. “Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would request you to kindly circulate a white paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time,” PTI reported, quoting her letter. “If you only do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject.”

Banerjee, however, committed to participating in the celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. The Trinamool Congress chief had also skipped the NITI Aayog meeting on June 15.

Modi has also called a meeting of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on Thursday.

Simultaneous elections

Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party have often supported the idea of simultaneous elections as a way to save costs and focus on development work. The country had national and state elections for several years after Independence, but they later fell out of sync for several reasons such as governments collapsing mid-term. As a result, each year now sees some states going for elections.

Last year, the Law Commission suggested to the Centre that certain inevitable constitutional amendments are required if it wants to hold simultaneous elections to Parliament and the state Assemblies.

The Congress had earlier said the proposal was against federalism, and said it is “unconstitutional, undemocratic and forbidden by law”. The party had also described the proposal as a “constitutional perversity”. The BJP has claimed that the opposition to the idea of simultaneous national and state elections is “politically motivated and inappropriate”.