The police in Telangana on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly tried to rape a nine-month-old girl, leading to her death, The News Minute reported. The police said the girl died as the man had gagged her during the rape attempt when she was crying.

The incident took place in Hanamkonda area of Warangal district late on Tuesday, when the child was sleeping alongside her parents on the terrace of their house. The parents woke up to find her missing and later saw the accused sexually assaulting her. The family thrashed the man and handed him over to the police. The baby died in hospital.

The accused was identified as 28-year-old Kolepaka Praveen, who lives in the same locality.

The police are questioning Praveen, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. An autopsy will help authorities determine the exact cause of her death and whether she was sexually assaulted, PTI reported, quoting police.