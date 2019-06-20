The Noida Police on Wednesday arrested seven men for allegedly raping three women at a farmhouse in Sector 135 of the city the previous night.

The police said the incident was reported at 5 am on Wednesday when one of the women called the police helpline alleging that she and her two friends were raped by nine men. A cab driver and another accused are yet to be arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said while addressing the media that the complainant and two of her friends were sex workers. They were looking for clients at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men in an Ola cab approached them around 11.30 pm. The men settled on a deal for Rs 3,000 per client, Krishna said quoting from the woman’s complaint.

“They [the men] told them [the women] that they will drop them at Sector 18,” Krishna said. “Instead, they brought them to the farmhouse in Sector 135 where seven of their friends came and then the men gangraped them. Later, in the morning, one of the men dropped them [the women] on their motorcycle near Pushta.”

According to a press release, the women claimed they had protested when the men were joined by their friends at the farmhouse, but then the men also snatched away the advance money they had paid.

Most of the accused are employed as caretakers and security guards at farmhouses nearby, Krishna said, adding that the guard of the farmhouse where the incident took place was also involved and has been arrested.

Police said the farmhouse belongs to an employee of the Delhi transport department. However, the name of the owner and other details are being verified, they said.