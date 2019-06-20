A Kolkata Police sub-inspector has been suspended and two other officials have been sent show-cause notices for allegedly being reluctant to help former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta when she was stalked and harassed on Monday night by a group of men, NDTV reported on Thursday. The police have arrested seven people in connection with the case.

Sub-inspector Piyush Kumar Bal was attached to the Charu Market police station, where Sengupta had gone to ask for help. Showcause notices have been sent to Assistant Sub-inspector Partha Chatterjee of Maidan police station, and Sub-inspector Menan Majumdar from Bhowanipore police station, India Today reported.

The model-turned-actor had shared her ordeal in a social media post. The incident occurred around 11.40 pm on Monday when she was returning from work with a colleague in an Uber cab. A few men on motorcycles stopped the car at the busy Exide crossing in the city and tried to drag the driver out even though one of the motorcycles had hit the vehicle, she said. Then they allegedly began to abuse the driver.

Sengupta said she ran to the Maidan police station for help but a police officer told her that the part of the road where the incident had occurred was under the jurisdiction of Bhowanipore police station. “This is when I broke down, I begged them [police] to come or else the boys would have killed the driver,” Sengupta wrote.

She then went to the Charu Market police station but they also allegedly refused to file a complaint and advised her to approach the Bhowanipore police station. They agreed to register her complaint but refused to file the Uber driver’s statement.

“Firstly, if you are getting mobbed, violated, molested or even killed, please be assured about the jurisdiction of the police station before running to them,” Sengupta wrote. She said the incident had badly shaken her up, and she could not fathom how her city had become so unsafe.