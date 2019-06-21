The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of the newly elected president of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council last week, Live Law reported. Darvesh Yadav, the first woman president of the council, was shot dead on June 12 by a fellow lawyer on the premises of the Agra civil court.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant called it a “serious matter” and agreed to hear the plea on June 25, PTI reported.

The petition, filed by Advocate Indu Kaul, also sought directions to Bar Council of India to formulate a scheme to provide security to women advocates in court premises. The suggested measures included police security for women lawyers and amenities beyond court working hours throughout the country, according to Live Law.

Kaul said the condition of women advocates is vulnerable in all courts across the country. “If a lady advocate breaks the stereotype of being meek and that she can break the glass ceiling, all circumstances start working against her such as hostility from colleagues,” she said, referring to Yadav’s murder. She said a woman has to fight “insecurity in the court premises, lack of social security measures and family expectations” all alone.

On June 12, Yadav had come to the Agra civil court for a welcome ceremony organised for her, when her associate Manish Sharma stood up and fired thrice at her with his licensed pistol. He then turned the gun on himself and was admitted in hospital in a critical condition.

After her death, the Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure foolproof security in all courts across the state.

The Bar Council of India had condemned the murder and demanded security for its members. It sought a minimum compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Yadav’s family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also issued a statement saying the government was committed to providing security at the courts.

Yadav did her bachelors’ degree in law from an Agra college and got a masters’ degree from Agra University. She had started practising as a lawyer in 2004.

