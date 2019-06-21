The government tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, ANI reported. The bill seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq – which allows Muslim men to divorce their wives by uttering the word “talaq” three times in spoken or written forms, or via electronic communication – a penal offence.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved the bill amid ruckus, and said the legislation would protect the rights of Muslim women. The issue was not religion but about protection of women, he added. Prasad quoted Article 15 of Constitution to emphasise his point, The Indian Express reported. Speaker Om Birla urged Opposition legislators to maintain decorum of the House and reprimanded them.

As members from Opposition benches kept up their protests, Prasad said Parliament’s job was to pass legislation. “We were elected to make laws,” he said. “Do not turn Lok Sabha into a court. Arguments can happen in the court.”

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said “the bill does nothing to improve the status of Muslim women,” NDTV reported.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi said the bill violates Articles 14 and 15 of Constitution. He alleged the government does not care about Muslim women, News18 reported. He brought up the Sabarimala matter to question the government’s track record on women rights.

The Union Cabinet had approved the triple talaq bill on June 12, paving the way for the legislation to be introduced in the current session of the Parliament. The previous bill which was introduced during the Budget Session in February lapsed on June 3.

The bill has provisions for severe penalties. The Congress has decided to oppose the bill. The Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP, has also signalled its opposition.

President Ram Nath Kovind, during his address to the joint sitting of the Houses on Thursday, had praised the government’s efforts to do away with the practice of triple talaq. “Removing practices like triple talaq and ‘nikah halala’ are essential to give equality to women,” the president had said.

