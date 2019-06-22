A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bonyar area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Police said the militant’s body has been recovered along with arms and ammunition. “Identity and affiliation being ascertained,” the police said on Twitter.

According to GNS Kashmir, a joint team of 6 JAKLI of the Army and personnel of the Special Operations Group launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

An unidentified senior police officer confirmed the gunfight that took place between militants and forces in the area.

On Tuesday, the Army claimed two militants killed in a gunfight in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir were affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad, and were part of the February 14 suicide attack in Pulwama. An Army soldier was killed and two soldiers were injured in the gunfight in Bijbehara area in Anantnag district.