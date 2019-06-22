Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai, who is accused of rape, surrendered in a Varanasi court on Saturday, reported ANI. Judicial Magistrate Ashutosh Tiwari sent him to jail on 14 days’ judicial remand.

Hundreds of his supporters shouted slogans in Rai’s support even as the police took him into custody amid tight security, reported The Times of India.

Rai is accused of raping a college student from Varanasi. The college student had filed a first information report against Rai on May 1, alleging that he took her home on the pretext of meeting his wife, but then sexually assaulted her. He allegedly threatened the girl with a video of the act also. Since then, he allegedly raped her several times.

Rai, who won from the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat, denied the allegations but went missing ever since the FIR was lodged against him and did not campaign even. He was declared an absconder by a local court on May 20, reported IANS. BSP president Mayawati, who claimed that Rai was being framed by his rivals, had asked party cadres to continue campaigning for Rai. He did not turn up in Parliament to take oath of office.

Earlier this week, the police obtained permission from the court to attach Rai’s property. On Thursday, Rai filed an application for his surrender in the Varanasi court.