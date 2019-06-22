A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and three children in Mehrauli, Delhi, on Saturday, PTI reported quoting the police. Accused Upendra Shukla, who is a private tutor, confessed to his crime in a note but did not give any reason for it.

The police the crime took place around 1.30 am on Saturday. Shukla allegedly slit the throats of his family members. The police have found the kitchen knife used in the crime, reported NDTV.

The crime came to light when Shukla’s mother-in-law, who was present in the house, did not get a response after she knocked on their door. She sought help from neighbours who called the police control room. The police broke open the door of the house and found the bodies of Shukla’s wife and the three children - a seven-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy and two-month-old girl. Shukla was also present in the room.

The police are interrogating Shukla to find out the motive of the crime. “What we gather is that his wife had diabetes and he was not financially stable,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar told News18. “Whether this or some sort of depression or family dispute led to the crime will be known after interrogation.”