At least seven people died after an under-construction structure being built by a Chinese firm collapsed at a Cambodian beach resort on Saturday, AFP reported. The building collapsed before sunrise in Sihanoukville town, a tourist hotspot in southwestern Cambodia.

“Now the death toll from the building collapse is seven,” Sihanoukville city police chief Thul Phorsda said. Police officers had earlier put the toll at three.

At least 21 people were wounded, and several of them are in a critical condition. At least three of the deceased are Cambodians – two workers and a translator. “Teams continue to search for more victims,” a provincial official statement said.

There is no report on how many people were inside the building at the time it collapsed, Preah Sihanouk Governor Yun Min said. Police officers had earlier said that 30 people may be trapped in the debris.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and four people have been arrested so far. This includes the Chinese building owner, the head of the construction firm, the contractor, and a Cambodian landowner.