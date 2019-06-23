Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not participating in the fifth International Yoga Day the previous day, ANI reported.

Though Banerjee did not participate in any event celebrating yoga, she had said in a tweet: “Best wishes to all on the occasion of United Nations’ International Day of Yoga.”

“Even when the whole world celebrated the Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Mamata Banerjee and Pakistan boycotted it,” Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by the news agency. “There is no difference between her and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

Thousands of people in India celebrated the fifth International Yoga Day on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations at a mega show in Ranchi, where he performed asanas with 30,000 people. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others had participated in events across the country.

Best wishes to all on the occasion of United Nations' International Day of Yoga.



সকলকে জানাই রাষ্ট্রসংঘের আন্তর্জাতিক যোগ দিবসের শুভেচ্ছা। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 21, 2019

Vijayvargiya also called Congress President Rahul Gandhi “mentally unsound” for tweeting pictures of the dog squad of the Indian Army doing yoga and captioning it “New India”, in what was reportedly seen as criticism of Modi’s “New India” vision.

Shah had accused Gandhi of mocking Yoga Day and insulting the forces. “Congress stands for negativity,” Shah had said in a tweet. “Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges.”

Modi on Friday participated in a yoga session in Ranchi, Jharkhand, along with around 30,000 people to mark the occasion. He had urged everyone to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine. During his first address at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, Modi had proposed to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which was unanimously accepted by the member countries and celebrated.