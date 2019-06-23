At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured after a marquee in Rajasthan’s Barmer district collapsed, The Times of India reported.

The incident occurred at a “Ram Katha” – a religious programme – at the Rani Bhatiani temple in Jasol village after strong winds uprooted the marquee, trapping people underneath, said Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh. According to The Tribune, people died of electrocution. The injured were taken to hospitals in Balotra city in the district, and Jodhpur, 91 km away, reported NDTV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences.

“Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate,” tweeted Modi. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery.”

Gehlot said the local administration was directing rescue and relief operations. Officials have been directed to investigate the incident and provide all possible help to the families of those affected, he added.

More details are awaited.