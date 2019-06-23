An Indo-Tibetan Border Police team on Sunday found the bodies of seven people believed to be of the mountaineers who had gone missing in Uttarakhand, PTI reported. Deputy Inspector General APD Nimbadia said the team dug out seven bodies from the snow and were looking for the body of one more mountaineer.

Eight mountaineers had gone missing while attempting to climb the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand more than a month earlier. A group of 12 had set off on their expedition on May 13, and while four had been found in June, eight remained missing. The mountaineers had been due to return from their expedition on May 25.

Their bodies had been sighted on June 3 by Indian Air Force helicopters.

A search team, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force, had been deputed to locate the bodies of the missing climbers after the Air Force helicopters were unable to retrieve them.