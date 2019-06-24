At least five people were killed and 67 were injured after a passenger train derailed in Bangladesh’s northeastern region, Dhaka Tribune reported on Monday. Five coaches of the Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train derailed at Baramchal in Moulvibazar district around 11.40 pm local time (11.10 pm Indian Standard Time) on Sunday.

Two of the five bogies fell into the Barochhara Canal, and one overturned. The accident occured after a culvert on the canal collapsed, said railway and police officials.

Of the five deceased, three have been identified – Manwara Parveen, 45, Sanjida Akhter, and Fahmida Yasmin. “Three of the killed are females while two are males,” said Moulvibazar Civil Surgeon Dr Shahjahan Kabir. “Moreover, 67 passengers have been injured. Of them, 20 are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.”

However, local people who worked overnight with rescue staff claimed 10 to 15 people died in the accident.

A four-member investigation committee has been set up to look into the incident. “Railway Chief Mechanical Engineer Md Mizanur Rahman will lead the probe committee,” said Railway Ministry Secretary Mofazzel Hossain. “Hopefully the committee will be able to identify the cause of this fatal accident.” The committee has been asked to submit its report within three days.

A senior fire officer told reporters that 11 units of the department were conducting rescue operations at the site of the incident. The police and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel are also assisting with rescue personnel along with local residents, he added.