President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajasthan unit Madan Lal Saini died on Monday while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, PTI reported. Saini, who was also a Rajya Sabha MP, was 75.

He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur. On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi because of his deteriorating conditions. He was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS.

“He was later shifted to the ICU after his condition further deteriorated. He passed away today around 7.09 pm,” the news agency said quoting unidentified people.

Saini was appointed the chief of BJP’s Rajasthan unit in June 2018. He hailed from Sikar district in Rajasthan and was a former MLA and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer. He also held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to be adjourned on Tuesday after an obituary will be read out for Saini.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death and described it as a major loss. “The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family,” Modi said on Twitter. “He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his condolences. “Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction,” Naidu said in a tweet. “My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Saini was a true public servant whose whole life was devoted to the party and society. Saini was instrumental in strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, he added.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said Saini was not only a leader of unparallel image, but also a true and grounded worker of the BJP.

Saini’s body will be kept at the BJP party office in Jaipur for visitors to pay their tributes till 10 am on Tuesday. “Then it will be taken to Sikar,” Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told ANI. “The last rites will be performed at 3 pm there.”