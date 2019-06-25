The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that biennial elections to fill six vacancies in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on July 18. The terms of six Rajya Sabha members will end on July 24.

The outgoing members include Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi because of her election to the Lok Sabha in May. The other four members belong to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – T Rathinavel, V Maitreyan, KR Arjunan and R Lakshmanan. The sixth member who is retiring is D Raja of the Communist Party of India.

The notification for the election would be issued on July 1, the last date for nomination is July 8. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on July 9 and last date for withdrawal of candidatures is July 11, the poll body said. The counting of votes will take place on the day of polling at 5 pm, it added.

“Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election,” the Election Commission said.

Reports said the All India Congress Committee has decided to send former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha again. Singh’s 18-year-long tenure in the Upper House came to an end this month with Congress not in a position to get him re-elected from Assam. Congress is said to have asked its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for a Rajya Sabha berth. It has sought one of the three seats that DMK is set to win out of the six seats, The Times of India reported on June 20.