Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday in New Delhi, ANI reported. Pompeo arrived in the city on Tuesday evening for a three-day visit to India.

“Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership,” said External Affairs spokesperson on the meeting between Modi and Pompeo. “Secretary Pompeo called on PM Narendra Modi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship. PM will meet President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit.”

Pompeo is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday to “discuss bilateral and regional matters”, according to Kumar.

Hours after Pompeo landed in Delhi, the US State Department said his visit is aimed at deepening strategic relationship with India, NDTV reported. “Prime Minister Modi’s sweeping mandate in the recent elections creates a unique opportunity to realise this vision,” the State Department said in a statement. The bond between the US and India is unbreakable, it said.

The State Department said Pompeo will discuss the “ambitious shared agenda for the US-India strategic partnership” during his meetings with Modi and Jaishankar. “As vibrant democracies rooted in shared values, with fast-growing economies, cultures of entrepreneurship, and leadership positions on the global stage, the United States and India are natural strategic partners,” the department said.

Pompeo will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss matters including terror and defence, ANI reported. He will meet business leaders and deliver a speech at the India International Centre, according to Hindustan Times.

This is Pompeo’s first visit to India after Modi’s re-election. His visit comes days before Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

