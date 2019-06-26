Parliament: PM Narendra Modi to address Rajya Sabha today
There will be further discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president’s address, and some bills will be taken up for consideration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Modi had responded to the president’s address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, exhorting parliamentarians to help build the India that the freedom fighters dreamed of.
There will be further discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the president’s address in Parliament on Wednesday. A number of bills are likely to come up for discussion, including The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, and the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill.
Live updates
10.50 am: Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over incidents of mob lynching, ANI reports. Indian Union Muslim League MP PK Kunhalikutty has also given a similar notice.
10.44 am: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will move The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, The Hindu reports.
10.39 am: Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing, The Hindu reports. The bill conforms to a Supreme Court judgement last September on the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Act. It had led to much outrage by the Opposition in Parliament on Monday.
10.35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, The Hindu reports. On Tuesday, the prime minister spoke in the Lok Sabha, exhorting parliamentarians to help build the India that the freedom fighters dreamed of. He also spoke about his government’s performance during the three-week period after taking oath, and criticised the Emergency.