10.50 am: Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over incidents of mob lynching, ANI reports. Indian Union Muslim League MP PK Kunhalikutty has also given a similar notice.

10.44 am: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will move The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, The Hindu reports.

10.39 am: Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing, The Hindu reports. The bill conforms to a Supreme Court judgement last September on the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Act. It had led to much outrage by the Opposition in Parliament on Monday.

10.35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, The Hindu reports. On Tuesday, the prime minister spoke in the Lok Sabha, exhorting parliamentarians to help build the India that the freedom fighters dreamed of. He also spoke about his government’s performance during the three-week period after taking oath, and criticised the Emergency.