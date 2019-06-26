Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the government of using suppressive tactics against the media. Chowdhury alleged that the government was undemocratic and was suffering from megalomania as it used advertisements to pressure the media, PTI reported.

His remarks, which Chowdhury made during the Zero Hour of the Parliament session, triggered protests from the treasury benches.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari asked the government to clarify its stand on the United States’ decision to withdraw its waiver to import crude oil from Iran. He said that the decision has the potential to have a far-reaching impact on India and lead to an increase in prices of oil products.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Congress party asked the government to eliminate the increased duties on Pakistani products. He said that the rise in duties, which was done after the Pulwama attack, has led to unemployment in the border area as over 5,000 families depend on trade with Pakistan, PTI reported.

While Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nihal Chand blamed the Congress-led Rajasthan government for the farmer suicides in the state, the saffron party’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy voiced his concern over India’s poor performance in the Olympics. Rudy suggested that a parliamentary committee should be created with the global games due next year.

BJP’s Tapir Gao spoke about the political murders in Arunachal Pradesh claiming that one of the cases was handed over to the National Investigation Agency but no arrests had been made.