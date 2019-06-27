The big news: Mike Pompeo says India and US should defend religious freedom, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi arrived in Japan for the G20 Summit, and Mamata Banerjee asked the CPI(M) and the Congress to help her defeat the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Let’s stand up and defend religious freedom for all,’ says Mike Pompeo in Delhi: The US secretary of state said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump were not scared to take risks.
- Narendra Modi arrives in Japan for G20 summit, will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders: Modi said women empowerment, digitalisation, terrorism and climate change were on the agenda of the summit.
- Mamata Banerjee asks CPI(M) and Congress to join her fight against BJP: Congress and CPI(M), however, expressed their reservations, and blamed Banerjee for the rise of the saffron party in the state.
- Madhya Pradesh cracks down on cow vigilantism, Cabinet approves amendment to anti-cow slaughter law: If the amendment is passed, cow vigilantes involved in mob attacks will face a maximum jail term of five years.
- Over 1 lakh people excluded from additional list in Assam NRC: Those excluded from the additional list can file their claims at designated NRC Seva Kendras before July 11, 2019.
- One more child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar goes up to 154: The state health department’s data showed that 23 out of 40 districts were affected due to the outbreak.
- Donald Trump says war with Iran would not last ‘very long’ and will not involve ground troops: Iran President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran “never seeks war” with any country including the United States.
- BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son arrested for beating Indore municipal officer with cricket bat: A court in Indore rejected Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea, and sent him to judicial custody till July 7.
- HD Kumaraswamy snaps at protestors, says ‘you vote for Narendra Modi and expect me to solve your problem’: Worker of Yeramarus Thermal Power Plant and Hutti Gold Mines had stopped the bus in which the Karnataka CM was travelling to complain about pending salaries.
- India gets support from 55 Asia-Pacific countries, including Pakistan, for non-permanent UNSC seat: A video message tweeted by Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, identified all 55 countries and thanked them.