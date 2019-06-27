Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the city of Faridabad on Thursday, ANI reported. Chaudhary was his party’s state spokesperson.

The gunmen fired more than 10 bullets at Chaudhary after he came out of a gym, reported the Hindustan Times. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He was brought to the hospital in the morning,” an unidentified doctor was quoted as saying. “Doctors tried their best to save him… But we could not save him.”

The police are investigating the matter, according to The Indian Express.

More details are awaited.