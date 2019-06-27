The Odisha government on Wednesday issued show cause notices to four nurses working in the special newborn care unit at the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital for shooting TikTok videos while on duty.

TikTok is a popular mobile application that allows users to create short lip-synced videos. The video clips on social media showed the nurses dancing with their hands on their hips while lip-syncing, and chatting with each other. The nurses were identified as Nandini Ray, Ruby Ray, Tapasi Biswas and Jyoti Ray, the Hindustan Times reported.

Some #TikTok videos of a group of nurses dancing in #Malkangiri district headquarters #Hospital inside Sick and New Born Care Unit in #Odisha have gone #viral, prompting the administration to inquire into the matter. pic.twitter.com/uRZT6C05lc — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) June 26, 2019

Chief District Medical Officer Ajit Kumar Mohanty issued the show cause notice after videos went viral on social media, NDTV reported on Thursday. He described the incident as “unfortunate”.

“The nurses admitted to shooting the video clips inside the newborn care unit,” Mohanty told the Hindustan Times. “In a hospital and that too in a special ward for newborn babies, such things are prohibited. I am now inquiring into the incident and will recommend necessary penal action to the health secretary.” Mohanty said the nurses’ services will be terminated if necessary.

The Special Neonatal Care Unit was set up inside the district hospital to treat critically ill newborn children. Additional District Medical Officer Tapan Kumar Dinda also said an inquiry is being conducted. “I have initiated a probe into the matter and will submit the report to the CDMO for necessary action,” he said.