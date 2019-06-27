Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry after violence broke out in Ludhiana Central Jail, reported ANI. One prisoner was killed and more than 30 people, including several policemen, were injured in the clashes between two groups of inmates.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agarwal will conduct the inquiry. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, said the incident “did not reflect any law and order breakdown in the state”, reported NDTV. Meanwhile, the Centre decided to deploy three companies of Central Reserve Police Force in Punjab.

Violence erupted around 11.30 am after the news of the death of an inmate, Sunny Sood, at Rajendra Medical College hospital in Patiala, reached the jail. The police intervened and opened fire in the air to control the situation. Over 40 rounds of gunshots were fired within an hour, according to NDTV. The situation was brought under control around 1.30 pm.

The rioting inmates set on fire the record room and the car of the jail superintendent, reported The Tribune. They also vandalised jail property. Some prisoners even live-streamed the clashes on Facebook, reported NDTV. Four prisoners escaped from the jail in the mayhem, but were later brought back.

Last week, the chief minister had beefed up security after the murder of Mohinder Pal Bittu, the main accused in several sacrilege cases and a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda outfit. He was allegedly attacked by two jail inmates – Maninder Singh and Gursewak Singh – with an iron rod, killing him on the spot.