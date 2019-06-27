The Mumbai police on Thursday booked Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on rape charges, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge told IANS.

A first information report was filed by the complainant’s sister at the Versova police station in Mumbai in April. The FIR said Pancholi abused, assaulted and exploited the woman about 10 years ago when she was a minor, reported The Indian Express.

The complainant, who is a Bollywood actor, has recorded her statement with the police. She accused Pancholi of raping and assaulting her on several occasions. The actor added that she had lodged complaints at the time of the alleged incident but Pancholi was let off with a warning.

In 2016, a local court in Mumbai had sentenced Pancholi to one year in prison for assaulting his neighbour, and fractured his nose during an altercation in 2005. However, the actor was released later on a Rs 12,000 bail bond.