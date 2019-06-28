Security forces personnel killed a suspected militant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning. Officials have not yet identified the person or his affiliation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter. “Arms and ammunition recovered...search continues,” the police said.

A gunfight broke out in Gund Checkpora area of Kanipra in Nowgam after a joint team of the Army, the Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force began a cordon and search operation based on a tip, the Greater Kashmir reported.

Authorities suspended mobile internet services soon after the gunfight broke. The firing has since stopped. More details are awaited.